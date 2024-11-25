Acadiana Waste announces holiday schedule

Acadiana Waste Services as announced their holiday schedule.

AWS will not operate on Thanksgiving Day.

If your weekly collection date falls on or after the Thanksgiving holiday, it will be collected the following day.

For example, If your regular collection day falls on Thanksgiving day, your collection will take place this Friday. If your normal collection date is this Friday, your collection will take place on Saturday.

You can find the company's full holiday schedule below and on their website at

New Years Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

