Acadiana Roller Derby brings doubleheader action to Blackham Coliseum on August 8

LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana Roller Derby is gearing up for a doubleheader on Saturday, August 8, at Blackham Coliseum. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., with the first whistle at 5:00 p.m.

The evening's opening bout features Acadiana Roller Derby taking on West Florida Roller Derby from

Pensacola, Florida.

Following the main event, the excitement continues with a special mash-up bout, featuring skaters mixed

between teams for a fun, competitive game that showcases the camaraderie and community spirit of roller

derby.

C'est Bon Manger food truck will be serving dinner outside the venue, and fans can browse a variety of local vendors inside the coliseum.

"Every bout is a chance to showcase not only the athleticism of roller derby, but also the incredible community that surrounds our league," said Rachel "Disasterpiece" Cobb, Promotions Director for Acadiana Roller Derby. "Whether you're a longtime derby fan or experiencing your first bout, this doubleheader has something for everyone."

Tickets are $15 and are available in advance online or at the door. Children ages 10 and under are admitted

free with a paid adult.

For tickets, event information, and the latest league news, visit AcadianaRollerDerby.com or follow Acadiana

Roller Derby on Facebook and Instagram.

