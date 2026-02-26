Acadiana nonprofits plan for leadership changes

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Nonprofit leaders from across Acadiana gathered Wednesday to talk about what comes next for the organizations that provide critical services across the region.

The discussion centered on succession planning and how nonprofits can prepare for leadership changes while also connecting with a younger generation of workers and volunteers.

Kade Turner, executive director of CASA United Way of Acadiana, said the meeting created space for nonprofits to think long-term — and share strategies that can keep programs stable even as leadership shifts.

“This is getting nonprofits to come together to talk about, you know, succession planning as well as working with a younger generation and what does that look like for us with our programs going forward. We, we always got to think about what is to come.”

Turner said conversations like these help nonprofits learn from one another, build future leaders, and strengthen partnerships across Acadiana.

He added that planning ahead is especially important for organizations that serve vulnerable families, where leadership gaps can quickly affect services and resources people rely on.

