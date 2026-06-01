Acadiana Mazda, Reed Motorsports invite public to Cars & Community Meet Up event

Acadiana Mazda and Reed Motorsports invite the public to attend their Cars & Community Meet Up event on Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Acadiana Mazda, 1700 SW Evangeline Thruway Lafayette, LA.

According to event organizers, the event will bring together car enthusiasts, local businesses, Mazda owners, motorsports fans, and families for an afternoon centered around community, connection, and a shared passion for cars.

A featured highlight of the event will be the first public unveiling of the Reed Motorsports "Rescue 2 Racecar", a rehabilitated Mazda Miata transformed into a Spec MX-5 racecar with support from Mazda Motorsports, Acadiana Mazda, and other industry partners.

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet special guest Camryn Reed, owner of Reed Motorsports, whose grassroots motorsports program has grown into a nationally competitive karting program that averages 15–20 entries at events across the country, according to event organizers. Through driver coaching, mentorship, and competition, Reed Motorsports is helping introduce young drivers throughout the region to motorsports while creating a pathway from karting to sports car racing.

“This event is all about bringing people together through a shared love of cars and community,” said Christa Billeaud, Dealer for Acadiana Mazda. “We’re excited to partner with local vendors and have Camryn Reed join us to showcase her incredible rescued Mazda Miata. We hope the event creates a fun and welcoming space for people across Acadiana to connect, support local businesses, and celebrate automotive culture.”

For Reed Motorsports, the event also represents an opportunity to demonstrate that motorsports is thriving locally and that young drivers have opportunities to get involved without leaving the region.

"Many people don't realize that competitive motorsports and driver development are happening right here in Acadiana," said Camryn Reed, owner of Reed Motorsports. "Our goal is to introduce more families to karting, showcase the next generation of racers, and reveal the next step in our own journey with the Rescue 2 Racecar. We're excited to share that story with the community."

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their vehicles, connect with fellow enthusiasts, support local businesses, and experience firsthand the growing motorsports and automotive community in Acadiana.