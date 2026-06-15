Acadiana loses business pioneer Bobby John at 89

LAFAYETTE, La. — Robert "Bobby" John Sr. died at home on Friday, June 12, 2026. He was 89.

Bobby co-founded J&J Exterminating Co. with his brother Harry in 1959. His son later joined the family business, and his grandson Robert Lewis III now leads the company.

Bobby served as a Eucharistic Minister at area hospitals and nursing homes.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2026, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Click here for the obituary.

