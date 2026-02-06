Acadiana leaders highlight early education during Louisiana Early Ed Month

LAFAYETTE PARISH — February marks Louisiana Early Ed Month, a statewide effort aimed at highlighting the importance of access to high-quality early childhood education and its impact on families, the workforce, and the economy.

As part of that effort, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Community Foundation of Acadiana hosted a child care site visit Thursday morning at Little Blessings Childcare & Preschool in Lafayette. The event brought community leaders and advocates inside a local early education center to see firsthand how quality child care supports both young children and working parents.

Organizers say early childhood education plays a critical role in keeping parents in the workforce while giving children a strong foundation during their earliest years.

“We know that two-thirds of parents with young children are in the workforce, and they need access to quality child care so they know their children are safe and healthy,” said Libbie Sonnier, CEO of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children. She added that children who have access to quality early education in their first five years tend to have better long-term outcomes.

Sonnier said Louisiana Early Ed Month is designed to raise awareness about how early education strengthens communities — not just by preparing children for school, but by supporting economic growth and workforce stability.

Organizations involved in Thursday’s visit say Little Blessings is an example of a high-quality early childhood education center that serves both families and the local economy.

Events tied to Louisiana Early Ed Month will continue throughout February across the state, focusing on the need for greater investment in early childhood education for children from birth to age four.