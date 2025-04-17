Acadiana law enforcement cadets graduate

LAFAYETTE PARISH — SCOTT, La. — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) hosted a graduation ceremony for Class 176 Thursday morning.

The event celebrated 24 cadets who will now serve with police departments across South Louisiana. The milestone marks the transition from training to active duty for the new officers, representing multiple communities throughout the Acadiana region and beyond, according to a spokesperson for LPSO.

The Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy offers instruction in policing techniques, state laws, crisis intervention and physical fitness, according to LPSO.

Graduates from Class 176 will serve in the following regions and agencies:



Abbeville Police Department

Duson Police Department

Lafayette Police Department

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Lake Charles Office of Juvenile Justice

Opelousas Police Department

Port Barre Police Department

Youngsville Police Department

