Acadiana High student recognized for saving classmate's life

SCOTT, La. — One Acadiana High student was awarded Friday for his act of bravery.

Anthony Paternostro rescued a classmate from a pool, performed CPR and monitored vital signs until first responders arrived. Friday, Acadian Ambulance presented him with the Meritorious Service Award.

Paternostro and paramedics credited his training from the school's Emergency Medical Responder program for helping to save the student's life.

"It's always a good thing to take this class because you never know when you're going to need it, like that day I didn't know that I was going to have to save somebody from drowning," Paternostro said. "It's always a good thing to have and to know just in case you need it in those situations."