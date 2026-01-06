Acadiana High School implements new traffic pattern for major renovations starting Tuesday

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New traffic rules start at Acadiana High School for renovations
LAFAYETTE PARISH — Acadiana High School in Lafayette Parish is implementing major traffic and facility changes this week as the campus prepares for extensive building renovations.

A new traffic pattern takes effect Tuesday, requiring all vehicles to enter the campus using South Drive, which will operate as a one-way entrance. The right lane will be designated for cars, while the left lane will be reserved for buses.

All traffic must exit by turning right onto Rue du Belier.

The school's front office has relocated as part of the renovation preparations. Student parking is now restricted to the stadium parking area only.

The changes are being implemented to accommodate the upcoming major renovations to the school building.

