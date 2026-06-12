Acadiana High celebrates new addition with 'Topping Out' ceremony

SCOTT, La. — Acadiana High School celebrated their 'Topping Out' ceremony Thursday afternoon.

This means the highest beam was signed and added to the new addition at the school. Britt Latiolais, former president of the Lafayette Parish School Board District 5, explained what this new addition will do for the students at AHS.

"What it does, one, is it gets rid of all portable buildings. Two, it makes it safer for our students because now they're in a contained area, where they really don't have to go outside much anymore," Latiolais said. "Bigger and better academic space is bringing us into the 21st century. It's long overdue. Acadiana was built in 1969. It really hasn't had that many improvements academically or to the main building. This is huge for the community. It's huge for Scott, Duson and Judice. It's a great day to be a Wreckin' Ram."

The new addition will bring 33 classrooms to the campus. The project also includes the remodeling of the existing part of the school.