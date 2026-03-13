Acadiana Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram marks 35 years in business with food bank donation match

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Acadiana Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is celebrating 35 years in business by giving back to the community that supported it.

The dealership is partnering with FoodNet Food Bank and matching donations up to $35,000 to mark the milestone anniversary.

Co-owner Christa Billeaud said the anniversary is a way to thank the community for its years of support.

"It's overwhelming, it's humbling, we're filled with a lot of gratitude, and we're just so happy to be able to celebrate with everyone else. We're just so grateful. You know, my dad used to have a tagline, 'Thanks, Adrian,' and that was how he did his advertising. And now I just very often in my mind, when I'm remembering him, I hear those words, but it's really more, 'Thank you Acadiana.'"

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