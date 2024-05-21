Acadiana Campground temporarily closed

LAFAYETTE, La. — Starting May 29, 2024, Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture (PARC) will not be accepting any additional reservations at Acadiana Campground.

According to PARC officials, the temporary suspension is due to a staffing shortage.

"PARC is actively working to address the staffing issues," said Caylee Deshotel with Lafayette Consolidated Government, "and will notify the public as soon as reservations can be resumed."

