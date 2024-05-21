Watch Now
Acadiana Campground temporarily closed

KATC
Acadiana Park Nature Station
Posted at 12:48 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 13:48:44-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — Starting May 29, 2024, Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture (PARC) will not be accepting any additional reservations at Acadiana Campground.

According to PARC officials, the temporary suspension is due to a staffing shortage.

"PARC is actively working to address the staffing issues," said Caylee Deshotel with Lafayette Consolidated Government, "and will notify the public as soon as reservations can be resumed."
