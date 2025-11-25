Acadiana businessman, personality Ed Roy has died

Ed Roy, an Acadiana businessman and well-known personality, has died.

"It is with the heaviest heart that I share that my father, Ed Roy, has passed away," his daughter Courtney Roy posted on Facebook today. "Thank you to everyone who kept him in your thoughts, lifted him in prayer and supported our family during these incredibly difficult days. Your messages, love and faith meant more than you know."

Roy was a meteorologist for KATC for more than 20 years. He started his career with KPEL and has owned and run several busineses, including Ed Roy Private Investigative Services. He also served on the Lafayette Parish Council, served in the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and was well-known as a humorist.

We'll update this story as soon as we have information about funeral arrangements.