Acadian offers discounted hybrid EMT course

The National EMS Academy's Lafayette campus is offering a hybrid EMT course this summer at a discounted tuition of $400.

This upcoming 12-week hybrid EMT course begins on July 13 and provides a direct path for those ready to answer the call and begin a career in emergency medicine, officials say.

“An EMT is often the first face a person sees in an emergency, and that carries a tremendous amount of weight,” said TJ Dronet, Senior Director of National EMS Academy. “Our goal is to ensure our graduates aren’t just certified; they’re capable and confident.”

The National EMS Academy serves as the primary training ground for Acadian Ambulance, providing a direct bridge from student to professional. In 12 weeks, students are prepared to sit for the National Registry (NREMT) exam and become eligible for immediate employment opportunities.

Acadian Ambulance offers tuition reimbursement programs for those looking to build their career without a financial burden. This certification serves as the essential foundation for those looking to advance into Paramedic, Flight Paramedic, or leadership roles within the industry.

“EMS is an incredibly rewarding career,” said EMT Morgan Wilson. “While the work can be challenging, there is no greater feeling than making a difference in your community. If you have a heart for service, you will find a true passion for this profession just as I have.”

To qualify for the training, applicants need a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license. While students can begin their training at 17, you must be at least 18 years old to sit for the National Registry exam and begin your career as a certified EMT.

Registration is now open. For more information about the July 13, 2026, course in Lafayette, visit www.BecomeAMedic.com [becomeamedic.com].

Here's a flyer:

Courtesy Acadian Ambulance

Here's what the company says about its academy and itself:

Acadian’s National EMS Academy offers entry-level, continuing education and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMTs and paramedics. It is a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana, Texas, and Tennessee and is an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses, underscoring its commitment to high-quality emergency care training.