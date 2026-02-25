Acadian donates AED to Children's Museum

The Children’s Museum of Acadiana and Acadian Ambulance celebrated more than 30 years of partnership on Wednesday.

Acadian donated a new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the museum, marking American Heart Month.

Acadian Ambulance has supported the museum since its earliest days. When CMA first opened, the organization donated a full-size ambulance that became a cornerstone hands-on exhibit designed to demystify emergency medical care, help children feel comfortable around first responders, and inspire curiosity about careers in emergency medical services. Generations of families have explored the exhibit, building familiarity and trust with the people who respond when our community needs help most, a release states.

“As we celebrate our 30th year, it’s incredibly meaningful to honor partners who have been part of our story from the very beginning,” said Lore Linton, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Acadiana. “Acadian Ambulance has helped generations of children feel more comfortable with emergency care, and now this AED helps ensure the safety of every family who walks through our doors.”

“At Acadian Ambulance, we are proud to donate an AED to the Children’s Museum of Acadiana,” said Mary Pham, Community Relations Supervisor. “Quick access to lifesaving equipment matters, and we hope this provides an added layer of safety for the children and families who visit every day. The museum has been part of so many of our lives growing up and is truly a staple in our community. We’re honored to celebrate their 30th anniversary and look forward to supporting them for another 30 years as we close out National Heart Month with this donation.”