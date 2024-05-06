Acadian Ambulance to honor employees at Tuesday ceremony

Tomorrow, Acadian Ambulance will honor and celebrate the paramedics and EMTs singled out by their peers.

"Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional paramedics and EMTs for their tireless work ethic and dedication. From across the company’s four-state service area, 32 paramedic and EMT finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee," a release from the company states.

Acadian Ambulance is honoring its top Paramedic and EMT of the Year, all regional Paramedics and EMTs of the Year, and its entire medical team at its celebration on May 7 in Lafayette. Acadian Ambulance has operated in Southwest Louisiana since 1973, when it began serving Jeff Davis and Acadia Parishes. The company has nearly 200 employees in the region, which encompasses Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Acadia parishes.

The company sent us these photos and bios of some of the finalists:

Flight Paramedic Alli Hardy represented Acadian Air Med and was a finalist for the top honors.

Air Med operates six bases throughout the state of Louisiana.

Alli joined the Acadian Ambulance team in 2009 as an EMT, working throughout the Hub City region. She enrolled in National EMS Academy and earned her paramedic certification in 2011. She then became CCT certified in December 2013. Alli has displayed nothing but the Acadian standard since she began working with us.

Alli is currently enrolled in a Registered Nurse program, and her career goal is to continue working within the Air Med department as a flight RN.

She is quiet and humble, never seeking the spotlight. She is recognized as an excellent clinician and the person you want to be around.

Alli and her family live in Vermilion Parish.

Paramedic Jon Anderson represents Safety Management Systems and was a finalist for the top honors.

Jon became an EMT in 2008 and started with Acadian Ambulance as a paramedic in 2012, working in Jackson County, MS. In 2014, he transferred to Safety Management Systems as a Remote Paramedic. He is currently contracted to BP and works on their biggest asset, Thunderhorse.

Jon consistently and meticulously follows clinical practices and documentation standards. Hen demonstrates a strong work ethic by doing what is required promptly and thoroughly, without cutting corners. He is recognized as one of the most organized and self-motivated medics offshore by his peers.

Jon has built impressive relationships with OIMs and senior BP officials, indicating respect and trust in his capabilities, and has received high praise from OIMs, highlighting his exceptional performance. He was commended for his ability to deliver perfect reports and prepare for patient transfers efficiently, making the flight crew’s job much easier. Jon maintains a high level of competence through continuous skill enhancement and education.

Hollie Evans, Paramedic

Hollie began her journey with Acadian Ambulance in 1991. In her more than 32 years of service, Hollie has worked on ambulances all over the Acadiana and Southwest regions. She is currently a CCT paramedic.

Hollie has a remarkable work ethic, exemplary paramedic skills, and is respected by her peers for her positive attitude and leadership. She leads by example. Hollie is always upbeat, in a good mood, and willing to lend a hand. EMTs in the Southwest Louisiana region all love to work with Hollie. They all say that she is a great problem solver, is a lot of fun to work with, and treats her patients well.

Hollie is a native and current resident of Jennings. Away from work, Hollie enjoys being outside, hiking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She has dedicated her entire adult life to helping others.

Martyna Hicks, EMT

Martyna began her career with Acadian Ambulance in February 2020. As an FTO and mentor, Martyna is responsible for introducing new team members to the Acadian Way and making sure that after orientation, they can competently function and provide great patient care. Her contributions to the new hire clearance process have been overwhelmingly positive in preparing our new team members.

As an EMT in the field, Martyna makes the job of the paramedic easier by anticipating their needs on scene and by providing a smooth ride to the hospital for both the patient and paramedic.

Martyna was a recipient of Acadian’s Clinical Excellence award in 2023. She has the respect of her teammates, as this is the second time that she has been nominated and selected as the Southwest Louisiana EMT of the Year.

Martyna is currently enrolled in the paramedic program at the National EMS Academy in Lake Charles and looks forward to becoming a paramedic before the end of the year.

Away from work, Martyna enjoys music, dancing, helping others, LSU football, and spending time with her three children.