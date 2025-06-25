Acadian Ambulance National EMS Academy offers paid, accelerated EMT program

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A fast track to a medical career is now open in Lafayette, and it comes with a paycheck.

Lindsey Leger, a recruiter with Acadian Ambulance, sits down with us to explain how this unique program works.

The National EMS Academy offers an accelerated seven-week EMT program that pays students. At the same time, it trains and guarantees employment with Acadian Ambulance upon completion of the program, an interview, and, of course, passing the National Registry Exam. It’s part of an effort to address the growing demand for emergency medical services across Louisiana.

“We actually hire you to go to this course. ” said Lindsay, a recruiter with the academy. “At the end of it, once you pass the National Registry, you’re a full-time EMT.”

The program offers two learning paths: the intensive, full-time accelerated course and a more flexible 12-week hybrid option. The traditional course involves online coursework with twice-weekly in-person skills training. While the hybrid course costs about $1,900, students who take a job with Acadian afterward are eligible for tuition reimbursement.

“We want to make it accessible for different lifestyles,” Lindsay explained. “If you’re already working or just need a slower pace, the traditional route is great too.”

Emergency Medical Technicians, or EMTs, are the frontline responders when 911 is called. They provide life-saving care such as CPR, bleeding control, trauma assessments, and patient transport. For many, it’s a first step toward a long-term career in the medical field.

“This is a great way to get your foot in the door,” Lindsay said. “You’re working in patient care within weeks."

Registration is now open, and Lindsey says spots are limited. Those interested can visit the NEMSA website here and select the Lafayette, Louisiana location to apply.