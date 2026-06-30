AcA opens arts career incubator applications to help artists build sustainable creative careers

LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) is now accepting applications for the Arts Career Incubator, a free professional development program designed to help artists transform their creative practices into sustainable, thriving careers.

Taking place September 10–13, 2026 in downtown Lafayette, the Arts Career Incubator will bring together 30 artists from across Acadiana for 3.5 days of intensive learning, mentorship, networking, and strategic planning. Open to artists of all disciplines—including visual artists, musicians, writers, performers, filmmakers, and culture bearers—the program equips participants with practical business skills while helping them build meaningful professional relationships.

The Arts Career Incubator builds upon AcA's inaugural entrepreneurial intensive in 2025. That program brought together artists from diverse backgrounds and disciplines to develop career strategies, strengthen professional skills, and build lasting connections within the regional creative community.

Throughout the program, participants will:

Develop a strategic plan for their arts practice or creative business

Participate in workshops on marketing, fundraising, communications, and business development

Receive guidance from experienced arts professionals and mentors

Connect with peers from across Acadiana's eight-parish region

Expand their professional networks and identify new opportunities for growth and collaboration



“Artists are entrepreneurs whether they realize it or not,” said Anna Kojevnikov, Community Engagement Director at Acadiana Center for the Arts. “They manage projects, build audiences, seek funding, market their work, and create value in their communities. The Arts Career Incubator is designed to give artists the tools, confidence, and connections they need to build sustainable careers while contributing to the cultural vitality of our region.”

2025 participant, Sarah Castille said: “The Arts Career Incubator was instrumental in helping me launch my creative business. The ideas I workshopped in the program directly led to me opening Art Habit Studio, [acadianacenterforthearts.us20.list-manage.com] an art studio and art supply store, in Grand Coteau only four months later. The most invaluable part may have been meeting the other artists in my cohort. Not only did I gain a better understanding of the landscape of the arts community in Lafayette, but I now sell the work of several of those artists in my store and have since collaborated with them on creative and entrepreneurial projects.”

The Arts Career Incubator is made possible through the support of LFT Fiber and LEDA, two organizations that recognize the important role artists and creative professionals play in driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth throughout the region.

“A strong creative economy is essential to a strong local economy,” said LFT Fiber Director Michael D. Soileau. “Artists and creative entrepreneurs bring new ideas, attract investment, and help make Acadiana a place where people want to live, work, and build their futures. We're proud to support programs like the Arts Career Incubator that help talented individuals turn their creativity into sustainable careers right here at home.”

“Acadiana's creative sector is one of the region's greatest assets,” said Samuel Oliver, Executive Director at AcA. “Programs like the Arts Career Incubator help artists strengthen their businesses, expand their impact, and contribute to a more vibrant and resilient economy. We're grateful to our partners at LFT Fiber and LEDA for investing in the people who make our communities unique.”

Applications are now open. Artists may request feedback on draft applications through July 13, with final applications due July 27 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Selected participants will be notified in August.

Participation is free, but space is limited and admission is competitive.

For more information and to apply, visit:

https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/arts-career-incubator/