AcA: Arts and culture grant applications now open

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is offering up to $7,500 in funding to non-profit arts and culture organizations in Lafayette Parish. Funded by LCG and administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA), the LCG External Agencies Arts and Culture grant application is open until 4 p.m. on August 5, 2024.

According to AcA, arts and culture organizations that have had 501(c)3 status for at least one year are eligible to apply for this grant, which supports the organization's day-to-day operations, such as salaries, rent, utilities, employee benefits, insurance, etc. A complete list of eligible expenses can be found on the AcA website.

AcA has administered this program annually since 1988, soliciting proposals from local non-profits and recommending available funding through an independent panel of local experts. LCG determines the amount of funding available during its annual budgeting process, officials report.

“This change in granting means that we can more impactfully help organizations with sustaining their regular operations,” said AcA Executive Director Samuel Oliver.

AcA will host an online grant Information Session on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 11 am via ZOOM. To register for the session, click here.