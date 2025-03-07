A circus for everyone is coming to Lafayette

Omnium Circus will make its Lafayette debut next week as part of their 2025 tour, presenting a performance that is focused on making sure everyone, however abled, can have a good time.

Their show, “I’m Possible,” will be performed at the Heymann Performing Arts Center (1373 S. College Rd.) in Lafayette on Friday, March 14 at 7:30 pm

The performance is part of Performing Arts Serving Acadiana’s season of live entertainment.

Tickets are available at omniumcircus.organd pasaonline.org and in person at the Heymann Center Box office.

“I’m Possible” tells the heartwarming story of Johnny, a young boy who dreams of joining the circus. Audiences follow Johnny’s inspirational journey as he enters a world featuring an incredible cast led by the mellifluous voice of Ringmaster Shai Yammanee, the soul-stirring artistry of Deaf dancer Malik Paris and a host of world-class acrobats, aerialists, comedic performers and more.

Omnium Circus ensures everyone is in on the action in this high-spirited limit-defying, life-affirming spectacle that is a blend of wow moments and laughter.

Omnium Circus, which The New York Times calls, “genuinely extraordinary,” is the only circus in the world to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language. Omnium not only brings together a world-class group of performers, but also incorporates unprecedented audience accessibility. Among the special accommodations provided are live audio description, tactile experiences, relaxed seating and more. This ensure that Omnium is a live experience that has been specifically created to be enjoyed by all.

“We are so excited to bring our show to the beautiful Heymann Performing Arts Center and share this special production with the Lafayette area audience,“ said Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis.

In addition to the public performance on March 14, PASA will also offer two daytime performances for students on March 13 and March 14. PASA’s Daytime Performances for Students are underwritten by a generous grant from Love Our Schools.

“Every time our performers step on stage, they know their job is not only to present a spectacular performance that you’ll enjoy while in your seat, but to create a moment that you’ll remember long after the performance has ended," she adds.

Juggling is an art in itself and, during their time here, the Omnium Circus cast will offer a juggling workshop for individuals of all abilities. The workshop is set for Thursday, March 13 at 5 p.m. For more information about the location, visit pasaonline.org.

For more information about Omnium, please visit www.omniumcircus.org

Generous corporate sponsors have backed this project, including Rader Solutions, Darnall Sikes Fredrick and Darnall Sikes Wealth Partners, Viamed, Meritus Credit Union, First Horizon and City Club at River Ranch.

PASA is supported by an operational grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and an External Agencies Funding Program grant, sponsored by Lafayette Consolidated Government and administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Here's how the group describe themselves: "Omnium: A Bold New Circus is a first of its kind: a singularly inclusive Circus that is multi-abled and representative, highlighting and celebrating the diversity that shines through the joy and excitement of Circus arts. As a non-profit built on a tripod of Entertainment, Employment and Education, Omnium Circus is comprehensively inclusive and accessible on stage, behind the scenes and in our audience."