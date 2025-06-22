A birthday to remember: Norris Broussard Sr celebrates 105 years of life and legacy

LAFAYETTE, LA - Norris Broussard Sr. marked a remarkable milestone on his 105th birthday at the Courtyard Retirement & Assisted Living Community in Lafayette, surrounded by family and loved ones who celebrated this special occasion with joy and gratitude.

"I feel happy," Broussard said, expressing his appreciation as he turned 105. "I thank the Lord for the blessings."

Broussard, who grew up in Delcambre, reminisced about his childhood, recalling the long walks to school. "I had to walk three miles or more to get to school, and I had to walk every day," he said.

His life has been a testament to resilience and perseverance. Born in 1920, Broussard has lived through significant events, including the Great Depression, the tenure of 21 U.S. presidents, World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, and the moon landing. Notably, he was one of the first Black men in his community to cast a vote.

"He has always been loving, faithful, and an inspiration to all of us," said his oldest son, Terrel Broussard. Terrel continues to honor his father's legacy by advocating for the values his father stood for, ensuring the struggles of the past are not forgotten.

Terrel shared a poignant memory about his father's experiences with segregation. "He told me the story of how he wanted to be an altar boy, but he was denied the ability because of segregation during those days," he recounted. "When I became an altar boy at St. Paul’s Church, he was just as proud as could be. He got me a bicycle to make sure that I could get there on time."

Broussard's legacy is reflected in his six children, eight grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren, all of whom carry forward the impact he has had on his family and the community. His life and experiences serve as a powerful reminder of the progress made and the challenges still faced.