9-year-old girl killed in Lafayette apartment fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — A nine-year-old girl was killed in an apartment fire early Sunday morning in Lafayette.

A four-plex apartment building called Jace Place Townhomes on Barracks Street caught fire before 4 a.m. Sunday. Several 911 calls were made to report the fire, including that there was one person possibly trapped inside. According to Lafayette Fire Department, several neighbors of the apartment tried to get inside to rescue the little girl who was later found in an upstairs bedroom, but the blaze prevented them from entering.

The mother of the girl, as well as an one other adult man, were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries from the fire.

Several agencies, including LFD, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department, Duson Fire, Scott Fire and Judice Fire responded to the fire. It took around 30 minutes of fighting to get the blaze under control. It was after the fire was extinguished that search crews found the little girl inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.