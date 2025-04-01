63rd annual Parade of Homes kicks off Saturday

The Acadian Home Builders Association (AHBA) presents the 63rd Annual Parade of Homes, offering exclusive tours of the latest home design, architecture, and interior decorating trends. Join them for two weekend open house tours, Saturday and Sunday, April 5-6 and April 12-13, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This year’s Parade features more than 25 stunning homes crafted by Acadiana builders.

63rd annual Parade of Homes

Each home on the tour highlights a range of architectural styles, floor plans, building materials, and landscaping, with many furnished by local interior designers. The Parade inspires every taste and budget, from charming starter homes to expansive estates, according to AHBA.

"It is an honor to showcase the incredible craftsmanship, innovation, and dedication of our local builders, who continue to elevate the standard of living in Acadiana. Acadiana builders are deeply invested in the communities they serve and work tirelessly to create homes that reflect the unique culture, style, and values of Acadiana," says Blake Romero, 2025 Parade of Homes Chair. “The Parade of Homes offers an opportunity to explore a broad range of beautiful homes in person, meet with our builders and ask them important questions.”

Plan Your Parade Experience! Don’t miss the 2025 Parade of Homes mobile app—your go-to guide for the event. The app is available for download on Apple and Google Play and features an interactive map, detailed home listings, builder contacts, pricing information, and more. Navigate your tour with ease and explore every home at your own pace.

For a complete list of participating homes and builders, visit the AHBA website athttps://acadianhba.com/events/parade-of-homes.

