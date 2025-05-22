Watch Now
4th Annual End Lupus Walk kicks off at Girard Park

LAFAYETTE, La. — This Saturday, at Girard Park, the 4th Annual End Lupus Walk will be raising awareness and funds for individuals battling lupus.

Participants can register on-site or online, with the event running from 9 AM to 1 PM for a fee of $25. All proceeds will go directly to the 4-A Sisters Club, dedicated to supporting those with lupus by covering essential medical treatments and self-care needs.

Attendees can also enjoy vendor booths and partake in exercise classes.

To register and find out more information, click here.

