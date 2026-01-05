40th MLK celebration in Lafayette set for January 19

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Committee of Lafayette announces the activities and programs associated with the 40th celebration on Monday, January 19, 2026. The theme for this year’s events is “Living the Dream: Together, We Shall Overcome.”

All scheduled programs will be held at the Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center located at 309 Cora Street, Lafayette, LA 70501.

The Flag Raising/Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. The 2026 Dr. King Awardees are Pat Colbert-Cormier, Capt. Ray Bias, Geralyn Shelvin and Judge Jules Edwards III, posthumously.

There will be health screenings and numerous vendor/organization booths in the gymnasium upon completion of the breakfast program, which concludes at 1:00 p.m. Information on Economic Development opportunities and Workforce Initiatives will be discussed at various booths. Reggie’s Soul Food (Reginald Batiste) will have plate lunches available for purchase beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The 40th Martin Luther King Holiday observance will conclude with the Commemorative Program which will start at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Frederick Haynes of Dallas, Texas serving as the keynote speaker. Musical selections will be provided by the MLK/Acadiana Ecumenical Choir.

The Programs will be available for viewing via television access or remotely as follows:

AOC 2 (Cox 16/LFT Fiber 4). Prayer Breakfast/Youth Activities Live Streaming:

Commemorative Program Live Streaming: