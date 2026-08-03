33rd annual Tinsel & Treasures holiday market tickets available

LAFAYETTE, LA - Tickets for Acadiana’s largest holiday shopping market are on sale now.

Junior League of Lafayette’s annual Tinsel & Treasures holiday market returns to the Cajundome Convention Center September 24-26.

Explore the first and second floors of the Convention Center with more than 90 boutique-like shops—including jewelry, food, gifts, toys, cookbooks, home décor, apparel and more.

Tinsel & Treasures holiday market is an event to help support the Mission of the Junior League of Lafayette.

Tinsel & Treasures market and events information:

Raffle Kickoff Party sponsored by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19 at Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

4235 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette, LA 70508. Get your Sparkle & Shine raffle ticket for a chance to win $10,000 cash or a $10,000 Lee Michaels shopping spree, mix and mingle with friends, and make a wish list for holiday shopping. The drawing will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 2:45 p.m. Winners need not be present to win but must be 18 years or older.

Holiday Market - General Admission $15

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24 (Strollers permitted from 3-8 p.m. Thursday only.)

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, September 25

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 26

Single-day entry is $15. Children 10 and under are admitted free.

Included Events with General Admission:

Santa Sneak Peek

3-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24

Bring the kids to see Santa! Complimentary picture.

Sponsored by Acadiana Pediatric Dentistry.

Cocoa with Mrs. Claus

4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24

Storytime and cocoa with Mrs. Claus.

Sponsored by Root’s Pediatric Dentistry.

Ladies’ Night

5-8 p.m. on Friday, September 25

Music and signature cocktail for purchase.

Paid Events:

Preferred Shopping $35

9-11 a.m. on Thursday, September 24

Exclusive shopping before general market hours. Limited tickets available.

Gain exclusive early admission to the market and a complimentary breakfast, as well as

all-day market entrance on Thursday.

Sponsored by First Horizon

Sparkle & Shine Raffle $10

Tickets are now available for $10 each at www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com or at Lee

Michaels Fine Jewelry located at 4235 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Whole Foods shopping center.

The drawing will be held at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2025. Winners need not be present to win but must be 18 years or older.

- First Prize is $10,000 cash.

- Second Prize is a $10,000 Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry shopping spree

Ticket Information:

Market and event tickets can be purchased in person at Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters located at 504 Richland Avenue in River Ranch, or by phone at 337.988.2739. You may also purchase from a Junior League Member, the CAJUNDOME Box Office, and Ticketmaster.com. CAJUNDOME Box Office and Ticketmaster.com

tickets are subject to additional fees. After 3 p.m. September 23, market tickets are only available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or at the CAJUNDOME Box Office.

Visit www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com for more information.

For information about the 33 rd annual Tinsel & Treasures or to become a merchant or sponsor, please visit www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com.