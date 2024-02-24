Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

2nd & Charles officially opens in Lafayette

428616902_942323557733760_6689340060032787728_n.jpg
One Acadiana
2nd &amp; Charles
428616902_942323557733760_6689340060032787728_n.jpg
Posted at 8:23 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 21:23:02-05

2nd & Charles has officially opened in Lafayette, One Acadiana officials announced Friday.

The bookstore, located at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Kaliste Saloom, is the company's fifth location in Louisiana.

2nd & Charles specializes in buying and selling new and used books, movies, music and other rare and collectible items, and is a sister company to Books-A-Million.

Lafayette's Books-A-Million announced its closing in January, just prior to the opening of a 2nd & Charles store nearby, as reported by our partners at The Advocate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.