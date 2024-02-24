2nd & Charles officially opens in Lafayette

2nd & Charles has officially opened in Lafayette, One Acadiana officials announced Friday.

The bookstore, located at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Kaliste Saloom, is the company's fifth location in Louisiana.

2nd & Charles specializes in buying and selling new and used books, movies, music and other rare and collectible items, and is a sister company to Books-A-Million.

Lafayette's Books-A-Million announced its closing in January, just prior to the opening of a 2nd & Charles store nearby, as reported by our partners at The Advocate.