20th annual Taste of Acadiana beneficiary applications open

The Acadiana Apartment Association (AAA) is now accepting applications for the beneficiary of its 20th Annual Taste of Acadiana event. This

opportunity is open to all nonprofit organizations serving the Acadiana area.

The Taste of Acadiana will be held on July 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center and is one of the Association’s signature

annual fundraising events. Nonprofit organizations interested in being considered as the event beneficiary may access the application and

submission details by visiting the Acadiana Apartment Association website at www.acadianaapartmentassociation.com.

The application deadline is February 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Late submissions will not be accepted.

For more information about the event or the application process, please visit the Association’s website.