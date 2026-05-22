2026 Summer Reading Challenge begins June 1

The Lafayette Public Library wants you to Unearth a Story and discover the joy of reading during the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge, running from June 1 through July 31.

The library will kick off the annual reading challenge with a community celebration on Saturday, June 6, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at South Regional Library, located at 6101 Johnston St.

Entertainment will include magic shows by Mitch the Magician, face painters, balloon artists, a fun jump, a petting zoo, the Bubble Bus, and more. Plus, attendees will have the chance to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge at registration tables. This year’s theme is Unearth a Story, so prepare for dinosaur-themed fun at the kickoff celebration, and throughout the summer at the library, organizers say.

Beyond promoting reading as a rewarding, life-enriching experience, the challenge also aims to help students retain their knowledge during their summer break from school by encouraging them to keep up the habit of reading.

To participate, all you have to do is read at least 20 minutes daily (Warning: If you unearth a great story, you’ll want to read more than that!) Readers of all ages can join, and any reading counts. Books, eBooks, audiobooks, graphic novels, newspapers, magazines, and even reading to non-readers can all go in your log.

You can register and track your progress online using Beanstack at lafayettepubliclibrary.org/beanstack. Paper reading logs will also be available at library branches beginning June 1.

Logging 30 days earns you a prize pack and a chance to win the grand prize. Fifty days of reading comes with a bonus prize and an extra entry in the grand prize drawing. The library would like to give a special thanks to the sponsors for the challenge and kickoff. Reading challenge sponsors include the Friends of the Lafayette Public Library, the Lafayette Public Library Foundation, CC's Coffee House, Broussard, David & Moroux, Antoni's, Whataburger, Chick-fil-A, Kart Ranch, Pizza Artista, Sonic, The Little Gym, Texas Roadhouse, and Smalls Sliders. Kickoff sponsors include Acadiana FunJumps, Friends of the Lafayette Public Library, Lafayette Public Library Foundation, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and Republic Services.

For more information about our Summer Reading Challenge and the Kickoff Celebration, visit lafayettepubliclibrary.org/summer.