2026 Krewe de Canailles Parade membership now open

Krewe de Canailles (KDC) invites you to join the excitement by becoming a member for its 9th Annual Mardi Gras Walking Parade in 2026. The parade will roll on February 6, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette. Membership is now open to individuals 21 and older, and early-bird registration is available for $50 through the end of August. Membership includes participation in the parade and entry and food at the annual KDC After Party.

The 2026 theme is an idea that was popular with members over the last few years, and this year, much like your favorite roadside attractions, it was too good to pass up, according to parade organizers. This Mardi Gras, they’re pulling off to the side of the road and driving head-on into the weird, wild world of Roadside Attractions.

From “fonky” old couches and gas-station boudin, to UFO landing sites, quirky churches and the World’s Largest Whatever — Krewe de Canailles is celebrating all the things you stumble upon when you aren’t even looking. If it makes you laugh, scratch your head, or slam on the brakes — bring it to the parade and cruise with us through Downtown Lafayette.

This year’s not just a parade—it’s a love letter to every detour, roadside gem, and glorious pile of junk that makes backroad adventures so unforgettable.

Visit KDC’s Eventbrite event page to register, visit KreweDeCanailles.com, or visit KDC on Facebook, to find out more.

PRICING LEVELS:

● Early Bird Special (8/24 - 8/31): $50 – You’re a genius. A visionary. A planner.

● Perfectly Reasonable (9/1- 12/7): $60 – Calm, collected, and parade-ready.

● Holiday Panic (12/8 - 1/23): $75 – You meant to do it earlier. It’s fine.

