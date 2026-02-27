2026 African American Heritage Parade is Sunday

Lafayette, LA – The 2026 African American Heritage Parade, hosted by the African American Heritage Foundation, will roll through North Lafayette on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

According to a release from LCG, this year’s parade carries the theme “Let Freedom Ring,” celebrating Black history, culture, and community unity. The event is one of the region’s major Black History Month celebrations, featuring marching bands, colorful floats, local organizations, and community Leaders.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), including the Lafayette Police Department, will assist with traffic management, public safety, and logistical support to help ensure a safe and successful event for everyone attending, the release states.

A longtime tradition in North Lafayette, the parade brings together residents and visitors together along the parade route to honor heritage, celebrate culture, and enjoy a day of community pride. To help attendees plan ahead, the following information is provided regarding barricades, road closures, parking, and safety resources.

Barricades and Street Closures

Barricade installation will begin Friday, February 27 at 8:00 a.m. along the parade route from Willow Street at Reading Avenue to the Clifton Chenier Center (200 block of West Willow Street). Barricades will remain in place until the parade concludes.

On Sunday, March 1, streets will close to all traffic in phases to allow officers to safely prepare the route:



12:30 p.m. – West Willow Street at Reading Avenue to North University Avenue

1:00 p.m. – West Willow Street (Hebert Road to Reading Avenue)

1:30 p.m. – West Willow Street (North University Avenue to NW Evangeline Thruway) and all connecting cross streets

Motorists should expect traffic delays in the area and are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

Parade Route

The Heritage Parade travels through historic neighborhoods of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parkway, continuing a tradition that has long been an important part of celebrations in the community. Parade will begin at the corner of W Willow Street and Reading Avenue and continue down W Willow Street to the Clifton Chenier Center (220 W Willow). Route is approximately 2 miles.

Here's a map:

Safety and Event Resources

LCG departments and public safety partners will have resources positioned along the route throughout the event.



Medical Assistance: Acadian Ambulance will be stationed at the Martin Luther King Center (309 Cora St.). Anyone needing medical attention should notify an officer along the route or call 911.

Lost Children: If a child becomes separated from their group, please notify any law enforcement officer along the route.

Restrooms: Portable restrooms will be available at intersections along the parade route.



Parking Information

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and be mindful of posted signage and barricades throughout the area.



Public Parking: Available at the Martin Luther King Center and the Clifton Chenier Center.

Side Street Parking: Permitted on side streets where "No Parking" signs are NOT present. Please ensure you do not block driveways or roadways.

Prohibited Parking: Parking is strictly prohibited along the parade route on Willow Street.



Parade Route Safety Reminders

For the safety of our community, the 2026 Heritage Parade follows the same regulations as local Mardi Gras celebrations. Attendees are asked to follow all public safety guidelines and instructions from officers and event staff to help ensure a safe environment for everyone. Prohibited items and activities include:



No products that are manufactured for the purpose of being thrown against a hard surface or stepped on to make a popping noise such as snaps, pops, or cracker balls.

No open flames, heating, or cooking devices on public rights-of-way

No silly string

No animals

No skates, rollerblading, or skateboarding

No whips

No glass containers

No flashing (exposing oneself) and no clothing or items depicting nudity and/or profanity

No throwing items back at float riders

No entering the barricaded areas during the parades, this is strictly enforced

"LCG appreciates the continued partnership of the African American Heritage Foundation, public safety personnel, volunteers, and residents who help make this long-standing community tradition possible each year," the release states. "We wish everyone a safe, festive, and memorable Heritage Parade."