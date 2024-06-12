1975 Corvette stingray goes up in flames in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, KATC - Just before 1:30 pm on Wednesday, the Lafayette Fire Department received a call for a vehicle fire on Camellia Boulevard.

The owner, Justin Langlinais, was driving around town moments before his car was engulfed in flames.

Things took a turn when he approached a red light on the corner of Silverstone Road. He got out of his car when his 1975 Corvette Stingray started smoking.

Langlinais, who has had the car for nearly two years, thanks local firefighters for their quick response. “I was at the light and it caught on fire and the Lafayette Fire Department showed up real quick. They’re excellent. These guys deserve all the credit," he said.

The car was removed from the scene and no injuries were reported.