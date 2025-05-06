15th Judicial District Court closed May 7th

Due to the concerns of the Court regarding possible dangers associated with adverse weather conditions, unsafe travel conditions, and possible flooding, in the interest of the safety and well-being of the public and those employed at the courthouses, the 15th Judicial District Court for the Parishes of Acadia, Lafayette, and Vermilion shall be closed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, for the entirety of the workday.
