10th annual King Cake Party returns to Lafayette with free king cake tasting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — King cake season is in full swing in Acadiana, and one local event is giving residents a chance to decide who truly wears the crown.

10th Annual King Cake Party

The 10th annual King Cake Party returns this Saturday, January 17th, at The Black Bull in Youngsville from 2 to 5 PM, bringing together king cakes from bakeries and home bakers across the region for a free, community-wide tasting event.

“We’ve done this for nine years here in Lafayette, but it actually started in Denham Springs,” said Katlyn Mire, event organizer. “When we moved, the party came with us.”

The event features king cakes from communities stretching from Rayne to St. Martinville, along with several homemade entries. Attendees are encouraged to sample and vote, ultimately crowning a People’s Choice “King of Cakes.”

“We usually have about 20 local bakeries participate,” Mire said. “It’s all personal preference. You come, taste, vote, and see who wins.”

The King Cake Party runs from 2 to 5 p.m. and includes live music, food and drinks available for purchase, and — of course — plenty of king cake. Admission is free, though guests are asked to bring a king cake to share.

Over the years, Mire says the competition has produced some unexpected favorites.

“Boudin king cakes have been a big hit,” she said. “But last year, the winner was actually a homemade crawfish fettuccine king cake. It was definitely unique.”

No registration is required for bakeries or individuals who want to participate.

“If you have a king cake, just bring it and be ready to share,” Mire said.

The event is open to the public and offers a festive way to celebrate one of Louisiana’s most beloved traditions while supporting local bakers and community spirit.

And if you're hoping to still attend a Mardi Gras Ball, tickets to the ball for Krewe de Acadian, the CyberGras Ball, will be on sale on site so you can really get into the festive Mardi Gras Spirit!

