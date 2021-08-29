Lafayette Fills Sandbags as Hurricane Ida approaches

Sandbags are in high demand as hurricane Ida reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

Dozens of people in the parish were out gathering sandbags in hopes of protecting their belongings

Some say they were not only out trying to protect their homes but for their neighbors who aren’t as able to get sandbags for themselves.

Antonio Fusilier says he believes last year's hurricane impacts played a role in the amount of people taking precautions.

“I think last year taught us a lesson because a lot of people weren’t taking it seriously last year so, I think they got their mind right. But it’s better to be prepared then not prepared.”, Fusilier Said.

Lafayette Consolidated Government partnered with Acadiana Response and DOTD in assisting with the distribution of sand throughout the parish.

I spoke with chief of minority affairs, Carlos Harvin, who advises everyone to get a game plan before the storm.

“We urge people just like our governor has said, get a game plan, but to have at least 72 hours of supplies.” Harvin said.

If you are in a low lying area, City officials advise you to evacuate.

Harvin says, “It’s a community spirit we’re all working together, the Hurricane is breathing down upon us. But we want to make sure all of our residents, all of our neighbors, and everyone in Lafayette Parish is safe.”

Sand Bags in Lafayette Parish

