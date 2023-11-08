Krispy Kreme’s new fall menu includes a Caramel Pecan Brownie doughnut

Krispy Kreme is launching a fall-inspired doughnut collection full of dessert flavors just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Flavors of Fall collection features three brand-new doughnuts and the return of three other fan favorites.

The new Caramel Pecan Brownie doughnut is a glazed doughnut dipped in brownie batter icing and topped with candied pecans and a salted caramel drizzle. For coffee fans, the Cinnamon Latte Lover doughnut is dipped in cinnamon icing and topped with cinnamon latte buttercream and a leaf-shaped candy piece.

The Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled doughnut is “inspired by blackberry crumble from grandma’s kitchen,” the company says. The doughnut has blackberry filling and is dipped in cinnamon icing and topped with granola.

Returning doughnuts include Pumpkin Spice Cake, Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles and Spiced Apple Filled, which is coated in cinnamon sugar and has an apple cider flavored filling.

The collection is in shops nationwide now through Thanksgiving. You can buy them individually or in a specialty dozen that includes two Cinnamon Latte Lover, two Caramel Pecan Brownie, two Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled, three Spiced Apple Filled and three Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles doughnuts.

You’ll also find the Spiced Apple Filled doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnut in a six-pack delivered daily to select grocery stores.

If you prefer ice cream to doughnuts, however, Baskin-Robbins’ flavor of the month for November is an ode to Thanksgiving side dishes.

The Turkey Day Fixin’s ice cream blends the flavors of sweet potato and “autumn spice” ice cream mixed with honey cornbread pieces and Ocean Spray cranberry sauce. It is available now through the end of November.

What is your favorite fall flavor?

