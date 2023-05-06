King Charles, Queen Camilla officially crowned at Coronation Ceremony

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have officially been crowned at a historic Coronation Ceremony at Westminster Abbey Saturday.

The 360-year-old St. Edward’s Crown was placed upon the king’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Queen Camilla was crowned with St. Mary’s crown, which had to be sized down to fit her. It was made in 1911.

The King’s son, Prince William of Wales, played a pivotal role in the king’s coronation. During the Presentation of Regalia, where the king received a number of special items, Prince William helped deliver the robe and stole royal to his father.

Prince William later became the first to kneel before his father when he officially took the throne.

“I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God,” William said.

While Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was in attendance, he did not play a role in his father’s ceremony.

After taking his coronation oath, the king was heard praying aloud for the first time.

"Grant that I may be a blessing to all the children of every faith and belief," said King Charles, signaling his efforts to be a more inclusive and globally-friendly king.

Leaders from other faiths played part in the ceremony.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the king and queen made their way to Buckingham Palace in a gold state coach.

About 38,000 church bells are expected to ring throughout the day in England as every church in the nation will take part in what's known as "Ring for the King."

A coronation ceremony has not been seen in almost 70 years, since the crowning of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

