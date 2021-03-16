Key Lime Pie Kit Kats Hit Stores

Just in time for warm-weather days, Kit Kat is serving up a new flavor of the beloved candy that is sure to make you think of spring: Key Lime pie!

Available in stores for a limited time, the new Kit Kat Key Lime Pie has the same crispy wafer layers as original Kit Kats, but with a twist of Key lime pie-flavored crème. You can find the new Kit Kats in a 1.5-ounce standard bar for around $1.09 each.

With the pastel green coating over these light and crispy wafers, this candy would be perfect for slipping into an Easter basket.

The Hershey Company

The Key lime pie flavor is not the first unique variation on the standard milk chocolate-covered Kit Kats. Last spring saw the debut of Lemon Crisp Kit Kats, and before that, there was a Raspberry + Crème flavor for Valentine’s Day, plus a birthday cake flavor.

There have also been Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate and Kit Kat Duos Mocha + Chocolate, along with seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Pie and Witch’s Brew for fall and Apple Pie last summer.

Another new pie-inspired candy that would be right at home in a candy dish come Easter time is Dove’s lemon meringue chocolates. The white chocolate nuggets contain a tangy lemon filling, and each one is wrapped in pastel-colored foil.

If you’re just crazy for Key lime pie flavors, though, you can now buy Key lime pie M&Ms, which are green and white M&Ms made with white chocolate.

Of course, you can always make your own Key lime pie or another dessert with Key lime pie flavors, like this pound cake or these 5-ingredient Key lime pie bars from Pillsbury. The bars call for Pillsbury refrigerated sugar cookies, whipped topping, sweetened condensed milk, lime juice and Key lime pie yogurt.

As for other springtime candies, Hershey has an entire Easter collection on store shelves now. Along with returning favorites like Cadbury Creme Eggs, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs and Shake ‘n Break Eggs, new treats this year include Hershey’s milk chocolate Pip Bunny and milk chocolate Build-A-Bunny.

You’ll also find new Reese’s Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups, which are in the same shape as a traditional Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, but have a marshmallow flavor on top.

Hershey's

Will you be trying the new Key Lime Pie Kit Kat?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.