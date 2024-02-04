President Joe Biden projected to win South Carolina Democratic primary

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project President Joe Biden will win the winner of the South Carolina Democratic primary.

An initial delegate estimate indicates President Biden will win 34 of South Carolina's 55 delegates.

President Biden faced what was described as an easy win in the Democratic primary in South Carolina. He faced off against Dean Phillips and Maryanne Williamson.

This win kicks off his party's nominating process. President Biden is running for a second term in the White House.

President Biden has campaigned on championing ideals that his campaign feels would empower Black voters who are credited with reviving his 2020 campaign.





This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

