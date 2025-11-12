Welsh residents warned of planned outage

The town of Welsh is announcing a planned electrical outage next week.

The outage will affect the entire town, and will last from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on November 21 and November 22.

"The purpose of these outages is to facilitate necessary upgrades to our electrical infrastructure. We have contracted a company to replace our 69KV Air Switches and install new 2.4KV 1200AMP switches. We understand that an outage of this length can be inconvenient, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this important project," a release states. "This upgrade to our substation has been long overdue, and we are committed to ensuring a more reliable electrical service for our community. Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this outage, please feel free to reach out to us at City Hall at 337-734-2231."