UPDATE: Crime Stoppers joins investigation into fatal hit-and-run

We have an update on the August crash that left a Jennings woman dead.
The crash happened on an Interstate 10 frontage road in Jeff Davis Parish; State Police have been searching for the suspect vehicle since that time. Now, they have some help from Crime Stoppers Lake Charles, which is offering a reward.
Bonnie Fontenot, 53, died in the crash. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is an older model 1997-2004 Ford F-150 painted in Pacific Green Metallic (turquoise green). Information gathered suggests that the vehicle may frequent the Jefferson Davis Parish area. Possible damage should be to the front and/or driver's side area of the pickup.
Anyone with information is encouraged to report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles at (337) 439-2222, or submit a tip through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.