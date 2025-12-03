UPDATE: Crime Stoppers joins investigation into fatal hit-and-run

We have an update on the August crash that left a Jennings woman dead.

The crash happened on an Interstate 10 frontage road in Jeff Davis Parish; State Police have been searching for the suspect vehicle since that time. Now, they have some help from Crime Stoppers Lake Charles, which is offering a reward.

Bonnie Fontenot, 53, died in the crash. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is an older model 1997-2004 Ford F-150 painted in Pacific Green Metallic (turquoise green). Information gathered suggests that the vehicle may frequent the Jefferson Davis Parish area. Possible damage should be to the front and/or driver's side area of the pickup.