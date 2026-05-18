Two planned outages set in Jeff Davis

Jeff Davis Electric Coop is announcing two upcoming scheduled outages.

The first is planned for Thursday, May 21, 2026.

It's for Jeff Davis Electric Coop members South of the Gibbstown Bridge and is scheduled to last 10 hours, beginning at 8AM.

This outage is required to connect the Sturlese Substation in Creole to the 230kV Transmission line.

Members in Cameron, Creole, Holly Beach, Johnson Bayou, and Grand Chenier will be affected.

The second outage is planned for Thursday, May 28, 2026 and will impact members West of the Ferry. The Outage is scheduled to last 10 hours, beginning at 8AM.

This outage is required to connect the Holly Beach Switching Station in Holly Beach to the 230kV Transmission line.

All JDEC members West of the Ferry will be affected. This includes Holly Beach, Johnson Bayou, and Hwy 27 North towards Hackberry.