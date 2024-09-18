Two men sentenced in 2018 slaying of Lacassine couple

Two men accused in a Lacassine double slaying have been sentenced.

Javari Guidry and Jordan Legros both were indicted in connection with the December 2018 slayings of Walter and Darlene Gotreaux.

72-year-old Walter Gotreaux and his 70-year-old wife, Darlene, were found deadinside their home on Highway 90, west of Lacassine. They were last seen on a Sunday morning when a farmhand brought them home after church. The couple was well known in their community; Walter was an insurance agent, farmer and president of the Lake Charles Chapter of the Cajun French Music Association, and Darlene was a banker.

Guidry and Legros were indicted in 2019, both accused of second-degree murder in the case.

This week, Guidry pleaded no contest to manslaughter and aggravated burglary. He was sentenced to 30 years on each count, with the sentences to be served concurrently, or at the same time. Legros pleaded guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 30 years on the manslaughter charge and 30 years on the obstruction charge; those sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

The case was investigated by Travis Savoy of the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. Assistant District Attorney Burleigh Doga prosecuted the cases. "After almost six years since the incident occurred, and having worked with four different administrations through the District Attorney's Office, the Gotreaux family is now able to begin closing a chapter of their lives that is unimaginable. The strength of this family and their faith is palpable. Our office worked diligently and directly with the Gotreaux family to ensure that they had a favorable outcome after patiently waiting for justice to be served," said District Attorney Lauren Heinen.