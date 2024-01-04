Town of Elton adopts new water billing ordinance

ELTON, La. — On December 28, 2023, the Town of Elton passed a new ordinance stating that water bills are now due by the 15th of the month.

According to Mayor Kesia Lemoine, a 10% late fee will be added after the 15th. If not paid by the 26th on the next business day, residents will be disconnected. A $50 disconnect fee will be added to the bill.

All outstanding balances must be paid by January 31, 2024, Mayor Lemoine states. On February 1, 2024, residents must be zeroed out.

Under the old ordinance, residents had to be two months past due before being disconnected.