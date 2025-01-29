Three hunters cited by LDWF

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three subjects for hunting violations in Jefferson Davis Parish on Jan. 23.

Agents cited:

Nathan Rogers, 27, of Lake Arthur, for hunting without a deer-hunting license, failing to tag deer, failing to validate deer harvest and taking a deer during a closed deer season.

Randal Boudreaux, 27, of Lake Arthur, for violating non-toxic shot requirements.

Gavin Price, 26, of Lake Arthur, for hunting without a basic hunting license, hunting waterfowl without a state duck license and without a federal duck stamp and violating non-toxic shot requirements.

Agents received information about a subject killing an antlered deer during the closed deer season near Lake Arthur. Agents responded to the area and observed Boudreaux and Price getting back from duck hunting. During the interview, agents learned that Boudreaux and Price used lead shot while duck hunting and that Price did not have the required duck hunting licenses.

Agents then made contact with Rogers at his residence and found a harvested deer in his backyard. He admitted to agents of taking the deer on Jan. 22 and leaving it lay in a field near where Boudreaux and Price were duck hunting. Then on Jan. 23, Rogers, Boudreaux and Price retrieved the deer.

Agents seized the deer, two wood ducks and a teal and donated them to a local charity.

Taking a deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting deer without a deer-hunting license, failing to tag a harvested deer, failing to validate deer harvest, hunting ducks without a state duck license and hunting ducks without a federal duck stamp carries up to a $350 fine for each offense. Violating non-toxic shot requirements brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting without a basic hunting license carries up to a $50 fine.

Rogers will also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer. Boudreaux and Price will face civil restitution totaling $80 for the replacement value of the illegally taken ducks.

Agents involved in the case are Corporal Katie Matthias and Sgt. Justin Sonnier.