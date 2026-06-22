Texas resident dies in Jeff Davis Parish crash

Louisiana State Police say a Texas resident died Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a highway.

Troopers were called to U.S. 90 near Farm Supply Road in the Roanoke area around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Kelly Velayas, 49, died at the scene, troopers say.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Velayas was walking north across U.S. Highway 90 while pushing a bicycle. At the same time, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on U.S. Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, Velayas was struck by the Chevrolet.

Velayas, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and uninjured. Impairment is not suspected; however, a routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Both pedestrians and motorists are urged to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Many pedestrian-involved crashes can be prevented by following basic safety tips. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing, avoid dark roadways, and assume drivers may not see them. They should also cross in well-lit areas and walk facing oncoming traffic to improve visibility and reduce risk. These simple steps can help enhance pedestrian safety, Troopers say.