Texas man killed in Jeff Davis Parish crash

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. — A Texas man died in a two-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish Friday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, Wendell Ayers, 56, of Huntington, Texas, was traveling west on Interstate 10 near Louisiana Highway 99, towing a camper, when he crashed into the back of a semi.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop D's preliminary investigation, the semi had been traveling in the right lane while Ayers was in the left, but due to an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, the semi switched into the left lane. For unknown reasons, Ayers did not slow down and ran into the back of the semi.

Ayers was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was left with minor and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation.