State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting

WELSH, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop D detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday night.

Just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 10, Troop D detectives were brought in to investigate a shooting involving deputies with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened near the intersection of Louisiana Highways 99 and 102.

One person was taken into custody, and one deputy was taken to an nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Louisiana State Police. You can make anonymous reports online by visiting lsp.org and clicking on 'Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity,' or call the Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.