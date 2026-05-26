SOWELA Morgan Smith to Host Criminal Justice Informational Session

The SOWELA Technical Community College Morgan Smith site in Jennings, La., will host a Criminal Justice Informational Session on Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. for individuals interested in both dual enrollment and traditional college enrollment opportunities. The Criminal Justice program is new to the Jennings site.

During the session, SOWELA faculty and staff will provide information about the Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice program, including career outlook information, scholarship and financial aid opportunities, and transfer pathways. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Criminal Justice faculty and learn more about careers in the field.

Law enforcement agencies across the country continue to face staffing shortages, including in Southwest Louisiana, making recruitment and training opportunities increasingly important. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for police and probation officers is projected to grow approximately 4% over the next decade.

SOWELA’s Criminal Justice program provides hands-on training to prepare students for employment and advancement opportunities in crime prevention, public safety, corrections, and related fields. Coursework emphasizes safe and effective work practices, foundational occupational skills, and the application of federal, state, and local laws in both emergency and routine situations.

The program also offers a concentration in Death Investigation and is available at SOWELA’s Main Campus, the Morgan Smith site, and online. In addition, POST-certified individuals may receive credit for three Criminal Justice courses.

To RSVP to the informational session or learn more about the program, visit www.sowela.edu/criminal-justice

Registration is currently open for the Fall 2026 semester.