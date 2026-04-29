SOWELA Jennings Hosts Informational Session on Free Adult Education

SOWELA Morgan Smith in Jennings will host an informational session on Monday, June 1, for people who want to take the high school equivalency exam, HiSET. The event is free and open to the public.

The session will be at 1 p.m. on the Monday afternoon. Officials say the classes prepare students to take the high school equivalency exam or HiSET.

SOWELA Morgan Smith began offering free adult education courses earlier this year and hopes the event will encourage community members to earn their high school diplomas to pursue more career opportunities.

SOWELA’s adult education program covers the five core areas of the HiSET exam: Language Arts – Reading, Language Arts – Writing, Math, Science, and Social Studies. Classes are offered at all SOWELA locations in Lake Charles, Leesville and Oakdale in addition to the Jennings site.

SOWELA also offers adult education students a college transition program called WorkReadyU, which includes secondary credential preparation, basic skills remediation, workforce preparation, and integrated education and training. Participating WorkReadyU students can benefit from several college scholarship opportunities.